APC NWC: Group hails Buhari on Okotete’s appointment as National Woman Leader

By Paul Olayemi

A group under the auspices of Buhari Media Advocates, yesterday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Hon. Stella Okotete as National Woman Leader, in the Caretaker Committee of the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The commendation which was contained in a statement by the group’s state Coordinator, Barr. Ejiro Etaghene and the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bright Idede said the appointment of Hon. Stella Okotete is no doubt a square peg in a square hole.

The statement had clearly stated that appointing Delta woman into the NWC Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress is a clear indication that the Buhari’s administration does not believe in sectionalism, pointing out that the appointment goes to show that Delta State/South south region is being carried along in the scheme of things.

The statement further said that Hon. Stella Okotete is a great philanthropist who has touched several lives, especially the orphans, the old and the unemployed youths of Delta state, adding that her yearly empowerment scheme, where she gives out cars, sewing machines, hair driers and food items is a watershed.

Speaking further, the group said the role she has played in both 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections where she had always delivered her unit, wards and local government to the APC is a proof that she is grassroots mobilizer and that eminently qualifies her for any position in the party, considering her accessibility, humility and undiluted loyalty to party hierarchy.

While describing her stake in the party as one with huge sacrifices, the statement said Delta APC womenfolk should commend President Buhari for the position of the National Woman Leader given to Delta State as another plus for the women to fully participate in the party activities.

