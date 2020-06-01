Home | News | General | ACF mourns late Hama Bachama

Kindly Share This Story:

Late Hama Bachama

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, said it has received with shock, news of the sudden death of His Majesty, Homun Honest Stephen Keira Mana Kpafrato 11 Gbollum Bomo Hama Bachama.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum, said in a statement that the highly rated 1st class ruler of the Bachama people received his staff of office late in 2013.

“He was a refined gentleman who served in the Nigerian Army with distinction.

READ ALSO : Fear as dreaded Shilla Boys unleash reign of terror in Adamawa

On his retirement, he was elevated to the highest stool of the Bachama Kingdom. His reign ushered in an era of peace, stability and progress in Bachama land.”

“The Arewa Consultative Forum condoles with his family, the Bachama Kingdom, the Adamawa State government and the Adamawa state traditional council over the loss of this great and illustrious son of the north,” they added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...