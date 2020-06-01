Home | News | General | 6-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death In Kaduna Mosque

The corpse of a six-year-old girl Khadijah Ya’u suspected to have been raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident, which happened on Friday, drew the attention of sympathisers, including some members of civil society organizations to the residence of the victim..

Her parents were persuaded before they allowed the corpse to be taken to a specialist hospital for examination.

A credible source, who spoke in confidence said,: “Yes, it is true. In fact, we are having another case where an 11-year-old girl was raped and we are taking her to a hospital for examination and treatment. We will talk later, please”.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

The PPRO further added though no arrest has made in connection to the crime, police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi division of the Command have launched an investigation to unravel the mystery.

He said: “Yes, the case was reported at Kurmi Mashi division on Friday. Our men in that division received a call from the people in the community in Kurmi Mashi that they saw a dead body lying in the mosque.

“With the lockdown, they have not been opening mosques except for Friday prayers. They discovered the dead body around 3:20 close to a prayer time.

“An investigation into the matter has commenced. No arrest made so far. But police detectives attached to Kurmi Mashi are seriously working on the issue. So, if there is an arrest, I will keep you posted.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...