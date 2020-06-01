Home | News | General | Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko shows off his wives and children (Photo)

Billionaire business man and husband to popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, seems to be a dotting family man as he’s always occasionally showing off his large family unit.

The businessman, who’s expecting a child with the actress spouse, took to his IG page recently to show off his wives and children..

The photo which he shared features himself, his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, his youngest wife Regina Daniels, and his young kids.

Sharing the photo, he captioned it – “Family”.

The new lovely photo comes days after he’d shared another photo of his family posing in a private jet.

Ned Nwoko is expecting another child with his youngest and latest wife, Regina Daniels. Just recently, her friends and family surprised her with a baby shower.

See the other photo of the family on onboard their private jet,

