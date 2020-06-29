Burna Boy wins BET Best International Act award [See full list of winners]
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2020 BET Awards held its first ever virtual ceremony on Sunday.
The event hosted by former Real co-host Amanda Seales honored Black excellence in entertainment and sports.
Lil Wayne performed a tribute in honor of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who both died in a helicopter crash during the three-hour show broadcast.
Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy won the best international act award while Megan Thee Stallion emerges as the Best Female Hip-hop artist..
Beyoncé accepted the BET Humanitarian Award and also won the BET Her Award for her song “Brown Skin Girl.”
See the full list of winners below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Lizzo — Cuz I Love You
Megan Thee Stallion — Fever
Beyoncé — Homecoming: The Live Album
H.E.R. — I Used to Know Her
DaBaby — Kirk
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (WINNER!)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” (WINNER!)
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer” (WINNER!)
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance” (WINNER!)
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”
H.E.R. featuring YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale featuring Jeremih – “On Chill”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo (WINNER!)
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson Paak
Chris Brown (WINNER!)
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DaBaby (WINNER!)
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST GROUP
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos (WINNER!)
BEST NEW ARTIST
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch (WINNER!)
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me” (WINNER!)
PJ Morton featuring Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER!)
Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody featuring PJ Morgan – “Afeni”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor (WINNER)
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim (WINNER!)
The Lion King
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae (WINNER!)
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Jennifer Lopez
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan (WINNER!)
Omari Hardwick
Will Smith
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin (WINNER!)
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles (WINNER!)
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James (WINNER!)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER!)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) (WINNER!)
Celeste (UK)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
