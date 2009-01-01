Home | News | General | Breaking: FG finally lifts ban on interstate movement, extends eased lockdown by 4 weeks

After three months of hues and cries, the federal government on Monday, June 29, lifted the ban on interstate movement effective from Wednesday, July 1.

The Nation reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday, June 29, during the daily media briefing in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the national coordinator of PTF, Sani Aliyu, also added that only fifty percent of the passengers of the buses are allowed during travels.

“Only 50% of the passengers are allowed with compulsory use of face mask,” he said.

The PTF, however, reaffirmed the continuation of the nationwide curfew between 10 pm and 4 am adding that “travels are not expected at this period.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...