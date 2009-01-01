Home | News | General | Akeredolu breaks his silence on alleged withdrawal of his deputy's security detail

- The feud between Ondo deputy governor and his boss, Governor Akeredolu continues

- The Ondo state governor recently cleared the air concerning the alleged withdrawal of his deputy's security detail

- Governor Akeredolu explained that none of Ajayi's security aides were withdrawn as he made the public to believe

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has opened up on the alleged withdrawal of security details attached to the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi amid the fractured relationship between them.

According to The Nation, Akeredolu on Monday, June 29, stated that none of Ajayi's security was withdrawn as he had made the general public believe.

Recall that the deputy governor of Ondo state had raised an alarm alleging that Salami Bolaji, the state commissioner of police ordered the withdrawal of his police escort, therefore putting his life, and family in danger.

The governor who made his position known in a statement through Segun Ajiboye, his chief press secretary, further said all of his Ajayi's security have remained intact.

Governor Akeredolu says none of his deputy's security aides were withdrawn.

Akeredolu speaking further said that his deputy raised the alarm after he got approval for six security operatives from the police IG, Mohammed Adamu.

He went on to note that after sending police escort he did not trust back and disengaging his ADC and another sergeant, Ajayi then cried foul.

However, deputy governor's spokesman for the said the IGP in a memo addressed to Salami, ordered the CP to restore Ajayi's security detail.

This is coming a few days after the CP in Ondo reacted to the allegation connected to the posting and withdrawal of officers attached to deputy governor.

In reaction to rumours making the rounds that he has a hand in the withdrawal of the deputy governor's security details, Bolaji made it clear that only the Inspector-General of Police has the right to make such a decision.

He said: "...let it be known that policemen attached to Government Houses take directives from the chief security officer to the governor who can post and withdraw according to the reason and purpose that suit him."

Meanwhile, the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state has reabsorbed all his aides who were sacked by Governor Akeredolu on Tuesday, June 23.

Among Ajayi's aides who were sacked by Akeredolu include Allen Sowore, his special assistant on new media, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Babatope Okeowo and five others.

However, in his discussion with journalists on Tuesday, Okeowo said that all the aides have been reappointed by Ajayi. He said: “Yes, it is true that the governor announced our sack, but there is no cause for alarm, as we have been reabsorbed by the deputy governor.”

