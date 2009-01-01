Home | News | General | Chelsea 'tell' top Man United star to leave Old Trafford for a big move to Stamford Bridge

- Angel Gomes could be on his way to Chelsea at the end of the season

- Ole Solskjaer has confirmed that Angel Gomes will be leaving the Red Devils

- Gomes has played only six games for Manchester United this term

Angel Gomes who currently plays for Manchester United has been reportedly linked with a move to Chelsea in which the Blues are said to be interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

The Englishman has not been finding it rosy at Manchester United with lack of active playing time and also injuries which has disturbed his career.

Chelsea's interest came hours after Manchester United handler Ole Solskjaer explained that Angel Gomes has not signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

Already, clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy have shown interest to sign Angel Gomes this summer with Paris-Saint-Germain said to be leading the race.

But according to the Independent, Chelsea want to use the chance of his current contract situation to lure him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

They claim Gomes has rejected an offer of £25,000 with bonuses to stay at Old Trafford with the player believing he can get much better offers elsewhere.

This season, Angel Gomes has played only six games for Manchester United and the 19-year-old believes he can get regular playing time in another club.

Playing under Frank Lampard at Chelsea will be a good one for Angel Gomes considering the number of youngsters who have gotten the chance at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Angel Gomes is on the verge of exiting Manchester United after he failed to agree on a new deal with the Old Trafford club with the manager confirming the youngster will leave.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave at the end of June when his contract expires as he failed to finalise on new contract terms with the Red Devils.

It was gathered that Gomes was offered a new deal, but he and his representatives could not agree with the terms, and thus, he will now leave on free transfer.

Manager of the club Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earlier said that he hoped the player agrees to the new terms, but the boss has changed his tune as regards the player.

Asked if Gomes would be staying at Old Trafford, Solskjaer replied: “I’ve got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like it.”

[embedded content]

