Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Nigerians reject another lockdown (see poll)

Recent polls conducted by Legit.ng have shown that the majority of Nigerians are not in support of another lockdown despite the daily rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been confirming hundreds of COVID-19 cases daily.

The health agency on Sunday, June 28, announced 490 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria as the country inched close to 25,000 cases.

According to the NCDC, 382 people have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours while seven people died during the same period.

However, despite the soaring cases of the disease, polls indicate that many Nigerians do not see another lockdown as a way to deal with the pandemic.

According to Legit.ng poll on Facebook, 75% of respondents voted overwhelmingly against any further lockdown, while just 25% supported it.

A similar poll on twitter showed that 25% of respondents backed the call for another lockdown but 58.7% of the respondents voted against it.

Meanwhile, Nigerians will be expecting the federal government to remove restrictions on the interstate travel when the President Muhammadu Buhari approved the next stage of national response to the COVID-19 pandemic after a meeting with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus.

The meeting between the Nigerian leader and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus is scheduled for Monday, June 29.

The task force is expected to present its assessment of the level of compliance by Nigerians to the COVID-19 regulations and guidelines and also give recommendations for the next stage of the country's national response to the pandemic.

The chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha had on Thursday, June 25, said Nigerians would be updated about the next step in the fight against the virus after the scheduled meeting with the president.

He pointed out that the second phase of the eased lockdown, which took off from June 1, would be ending soon, making a need for the third stage.

Nigerians had been clamouring for the reopening of activities and total removal of restrictions and lockdowns, especially with respect to schools and interstate travel.

In another news report, over 380,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa, with more than 181,000 recoveries and 9,500 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

There are 380,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, and 9,552 people have succumbed to the virus.

In the list compiled by the organisation, South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 138,134 cases, while Egypt has 63,923 cases of the deadly virus.

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases stand at 24,567, while Ghana has 17,351 cases of the virus.

