How Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez went from £250-a-week shop girl to model mum

- Georgina Rodriguez is currently taking care of Ronaldo’s four children

- She met him while she worked in a Gucci store where she earned a meagre £250-a-week

- Ronaldo has made Georgina one of the richest models in the world

Georgina Rodriguez is currently one of the most famous models in the world but however a quick check at her background shows she had a very humble beginning.

It was gathered that the 26-year-old grew up in a cramp shared house and worked as a £250-a-week shop girl before a chance encounter with football legend Ronaldo transformed her life.

During a recent interview on ITV, Ronaldo confessed his undying love for Georgina as they met when she worked at a Gucci store as a sales assistant.

"She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her," he told Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese star also disclosed that one of his mother’s dreams is to see him walk down the isle with Georgina someday very soon.

"We’ll be married one day, for sure," he said.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She lives a life most of us can only dream of - holidaying in Ibiza and Iceland, wearing head-to-foot Chanel and Guccci, and enjoying her boyfriend's mega yacht and £1.75 million sports cars.

Georgina had a very humble beginning as she grew up in northern Spain precisely in the tiny village of Jaca as she lived with her Argentine father Jorge and Spanish mum Ana.

Cristiano Ronaldo took time off his busy schedule to relax on a £30,000-a-week yacht with the mother of one reecntly.

The 35-year-old and his partner were also in the company of a few of their friends as they sunbathe in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ronaldo also showed off his swimming skills after being spotted diving into the sea on the east coast of Italy.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has continued to spark up speculation about her second child for the Juventus superstar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went biking with his spouse and their four kids but the model found a way to hide her belly bump in the picture she posted on social media.

All dressed in comfy costumes with protective headgear posed for a quick snapshot while the forward gave the cameraman a thumbs up.

