Jubilation at Old Trafford as top player buys house in Manchester to confirm he is moving to Man United

Man United fans have been handed hope of signing Jack Grealish after the Aston Villa skipper reportedly told friends he has found a new house ahead of the move.

Grealish has widely been linked with a move to United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be keen to add the midfielder within his ranks.

The midfielder has found the back of the net nine times this season but looks unlikely to save Villa from relegation.

His side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Wolves to leave them sitting in the drop zone as the season hits the homestretch.

Metro UK now reports it is unlikely Grealish will remain at Villa Park and a move to United is therefore imminent.

The publication citing Express UK further divulged the Englishman has already identified Old Trafford as his potential destination.

The 24-year-old is believed to have already acquired a new house in the vicinity of Carrington Training base.

Villa have slammed a massive £80million price tag on his head and are refusing to lower their valuation.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly lined up five Man United stars for sale this summer in a bid to raise funds for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has emerged a major transfer target for United who are keen to revamp their squad ahead of next season.

Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are the players Manchester United are considering to offload in order to raise money to sign Jadon Sancho who is valued at £117 million.

According to a report on The Express, Sanchez is the only one who could be spared the purge should he accept a pay cut.

The Chilean has spent this season on loan with Inter Milan and could be sent on another loan as he pushes to rediscover his form.

But Jesse Lingard is understood to be in line to leave alongside fellow academy graduate Andreas Pereira.

Phil Jones could also be sold while Man United are ready to make Chris Smalling's loan move to Roma permanent.

