- Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have signed new one year deal with Juventus

- The legendary Italian stars were rewarded for their long years of loyalty to the club

- By the time their extension was over, Buffon would be 43, while Chiellini will be close to 37

Juventus legends Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have signed a new one year contract to remain at the club until 2021.

The Old Lady confirmed the development on their official Twitter handle as they look to keep their veterans at the Allianz Stadium for one more season.

By the end of their new deal, Buffon would have clocked 43, while the rock-solid defender will be close to celebrating his 37th birthday.

According to Goal.com, the club confirmed that the new deal was a reward for their loyalty to the club over the years.

While sharing the news on their social media platform, Juve said: " Fantastic news: Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have renewed for another year with Juventus!"

Buffon joined the Old Lady in 2001 from parma and has lifted nine Serie A titles - while keeping 316 clean sheets in 669 appearances.

Although, he spent the 2018-19 season with Paris Saint Germain but quickly returned to the Allianz Stadium after just one season in France.

Chiellini on the other hand has scored 36 goals and 21 assists in 509 competitive appearances for the Italian League defending champions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has landed in Italy ahead of his proposed move to Serie A giants Juventus this summer.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined the Catalans from Gremio in the summer of 2018 in a six-year deal valued around €40 million.

Gianluigi Buffon, Chiellini discussing during one of Juventus' training sessions - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He has however failed to impress his employers at the Camp Nou despite scoring four goals and six assists in 72 appearances.

However, the player is ready to complete a move to the Allianz Stadium in a deal worth £72.5million but the Old Lady will pay £10 million with Miralem Pjanic going the other way.

