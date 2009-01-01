Home | News | General | Man United name 5 big players they will sell in order to raise money for the signing of top star

- Jadon Sancho remains Man United's top summer transfer target

- Dortmund are demanding a massive £110million for the winger

- Man United are now looking to offload a number of players to fund the transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly lined up five Man United stars for sale this summer in a bid to raise funds for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has emerged a major transfer target for United who are keen to revamp their squad ahead of next season.

It is believed Borussia Dortmund are demanding a massive £110million for the winger.

However, Metro UK reports the Red Devils are unwilling to cough that much after being hit financially with the global outbreak of coronavirus.

As such, the Manchester club is looking to offload a number of players to finance the transfer of summer targets.

The move will see Alexis Sanchez top the list of players who could possibly be sold as he is currently the highest earner at the club.

Jesse Lingard is also understood to be in line to leave alongside fellow academy graduate Andreas Pereira.

Joining the pair on the list is English defender Phil Jones and his compatriot Chris Smalling who is currently on loan with AS Roma.

Unlike the other four, Metro UK adds Sanchez is the only one who could be spared the purge should he accept a pay cut.

The Chilean has spent this season on loan with Inter Milan and could be sent on another loan as he pushes to rediscover his form.

Odion Ighalo scored against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

DJ Cuppy, who goes by the name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola.

Until her switch to Man United, Cuppy supported Arsenal football club and emotionally announced her exit from the club after six years as a supporter of the team.

Man United took to Twitter to officially welcome DJ Cuppy to the club. The club wrote 'welcome aboard' under her post.

