Top Italian club hands Nigerian star new deal after joining them from Chelsea

- Victor Moses will remain at Inter Milan until the end of August

- The Italian League side reached an agreement with his parent club, Chelsea, to make the deal happen

- Moses inspired his side to victory over Parma after assisting their second goal

Inter Milan appear to have secured a contract extension for Nigerian football star Victor Moses until the end of the ongoing season.

The 29-year-old's current deal was due at the end of this month after joining the Serie A side on a six months loan move from Chelsea in January.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic meant the season was prolonged and they have now reached a deal to keep the winger for another two months.

The former Super Eagles star was instrumental to his side's dramatic 2-1 comeback against Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday, June 28.

Victor Moses in action for Italian League giants Inter Milan - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reports from the Italian club claim the Nerazzurri have been negotiating with the Blues with the aim of reaching another loan deal with the Premier League club but no agreement has been reached yet.

Inter are equally speaking with Manchester United in a bid to retain Alexis Sanchez for another long term loan deal.

According to FCInterNews, the Nigerian winger will remain at Inter until the end of August, and they seem to have turned back on their quest to sign him on a permanent basis.

They are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi who is currently on loan at German League side Borussia Dortmund.

Victor Moses has made six Italian League appearances for Antonio Conte’s men. with two assists credited to his name.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are planning to keep Maurizio Pochettino, son of their former manager a new contract.

The 19-year-old was said to have joined the north London club in 2017 when his father was in charge of the club.

Although he is yet to be given a debut at the senior level, there are indications he could form part of Jose Mourinho's squad for the 2020-21 season.

[embedded content]

