These are the countries leading as WHO confirms over 380,000 COVID-19 cases in Africa (full list)

- Africa has 380,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation has said

- The organisation says 9,552 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Africa

- South Africa has the highest number of cases with 138,134 cases

Over 380,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa, with more than 181,000 recoveries and 9,500 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

There are 380,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, and 9,552 people have succumbed to the virus.

In the list compiled by the organisation, South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 138,134 cases, while Egypt has 63,923 cases of the deadly virus.

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases stand at 24,567, while Ghana has 17,351 cases of the virus.

See in the list below:

WHO compilation of COVID-19 cases in Africa. Photo Credit: WHO

Source: UGC

