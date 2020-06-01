Mompha leaves cryptic post after deleting all his Instagram posts
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Popular Nigerian socialite, Mompha deleted all of his Instagram posts recently and left one just one which contains a cryptic message.
The Instagram celeb removed all of his Instagram posts —which features his extravagant day-to-day lifestyle with expensive cars, clothes and all— days after the Dubai police released a video detailing Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi’s arrest..
According to the Dubai police, Hushpuppi had been in their for months prior to his arrest on the 9th of June, 2020.
Mompha who is currently being tried by the EFCC for N32 billion fraud, left a cryptic post on his IG page which reads,
“I usually give people more chances than they deserve but once I’m done, I’m done.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles