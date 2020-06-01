Home | News | General | Mompha leaves cryptic post after deleting all his Instagram posts

Popular Nigerian socialite, Mompha deleted all of his Instagram posts recently and left one just one which contains a cryptic message.

The Instagram celeb removed all of his Instagram posts —which features his extravagant day-to-day lifestyle with expensive cars, clothes and all— days after the Dubai police released a video detailing Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi’s arrest..

According to the Dubai police, Hushpuppi had been in their for months prior to his arrest on the 9th of June, 2020.

Mompha who is currently being tried by the EFCC for N32 billion fraud, left a cryptic post on his IG page which reads,

“I usually give people more chances than they deserve but once I’m done, I’m done.”

