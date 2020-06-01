Home | News | General | ‘Congratulations Ore Mi’ – Somadina Tells Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actor, Somadina has congratulated his close pal, Regina Daniels on the birth of her child.

Hours ago, we brought to you the report that the beautiful actress and billionaire wife was successfully delivered of a bouncing baby boy..

Congratulations have started pouring in and Somadina, who is rumored to be her ex-lover has extended his best wishes to her.

He wrote on his Instastory ;

It’s a boy!! Congratulations Gina!! Proud of you.

