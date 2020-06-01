‘Congratulations Ore Mi’ – Somadina Tells Regina Daniels
- 2 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood Actor, Somadina has congratulated his close pal, Regina Daniels on the birth of her child.
Hours ago, we brought to you the report that the beautiful actress and billionaire wife was successfully delivered of a bouncing baby boy..
Congratulations have started pouring in and Somadina, who is rumored to be her ex-lover has extended his best wishes to her.
He wrote on his Instastory ;
It’s a boy!! Congratulations Gina!! Proud of you.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles