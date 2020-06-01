Home | News | General | FG reveals over 1m Nigerians applied for N-Power in less than 48 hours

The federal government has revealed that over one million people have applied for the N-Power program after the application portal was opened for 48 hours.

The Deputy Director of Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs disaster management and social development, Rhoda Iliya who made this known to newsmen on Monday said the huge turn out in the number of Nigerians who have applied for the program is an indication of the number of youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program..

She said ”The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.

“The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.

“The portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria.”

The ministry also refuted claims of hackers gaining access on the portal which was opened at 11:45 pm on June 26, 2020, and closed on June 28, 2020.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...