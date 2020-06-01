Home | News | General | Gen. Soleimani: Iran issues arrest warrant for US President, Trump, ask Interpol for help

The Iranian government on Monday issued a warrant of arrest for the United States, US, President, Donald Trump.

It also asked the International Police to help detain Trump for ordering the drone attack that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad..

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and more than 30 others were involved in the January 3rd strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani.

He said Trump and the others not mentioned will face “murder and terrorism charges”, Aljazeera reports.

Alqasimehr stressed that Iran would continue to pursue Trump’s prosecution even after his presidency ends.

He stated that Iran requested that a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others, which is the highest level of arrest request issued by the Interpol.

Recall that a US airstrike had in January killed General Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force near Baghdad International Airport.

This came after months of incidents raising tensions between the US and Iran.

Giving reasons for the airstrike, Trump had claimed that Soleimani plotted to kill lots of American citizens but was caught in the process.

Iran had then threatened to attack the US White House.

The threat of a counter-attack was issued by the Iranian MP, Abolfazl Abutorabi during an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, the country’s Labour News Agency reported

