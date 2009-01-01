Home | News | General | Georgina Rodriguez shows stunning material which has to do with her relationship with Ronaldo

- Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating for the past three years

- Rodriguez appeared to have confirmed possible engagement with Ronaldo by showing stunning ring

- Ronaldo who is currently playing for Juventus is pushing forward to win second Serie A title

Georgina Rodriguez has showed awesome engagement ring while on the yacht which is an indication that the Spanish model might have engaged her man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since the footballer was playing for Real Madrid and the pretty woman is the mother of the Portuguese's fourth child.

Ahead of Juventus' next game in the Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to have a lovely romantic moment with his lover Georgina Rodriguez on the yacht.

The loved-up pair have so far remained tight-lipped over an engagement but there have been plenty of hints that wedding bells are on the horizon.

Two years, Georgina Rodriguez fueled rumor of an engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo when she showed a superb ring on her hand.

But the latest one Georgina has shown will convince that the pair may be set to finally tying the knot in what will be a great one.

Georgina has always been with Cristiano Ronaldo and she is also the one who has been taking care of the Portuguese's three other children.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been finding it rosy this season for Juventus and will hope he finds his rhythm in subsequent matches for the Old Lady.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo took his gorgeous girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a romantic timeout on their £15m yacht as the Portuguese gears up for the next game for Juventus.

Juventus will be facing Lecce on Friday, June 26, in their next game which is expected to to be a tough one for Maurizio Sarri and his wards.

Having played in all three games Juventus have played so far since the resumption of the League season, Ronaldo decided to take a little break with his woman to relax.

Georgina posted a picture on her Instagram account of them together laying on the deck, along with the caption: "The only thing I like more than you, is us."

It followed one she had made last Wednesday of her posing on a lounge area on the boat. The yacht Ronaldo took his woman on has its own gym and Jacuzzi.

[embedded content]

