Former Man United star verbally attacks Nigerian player after refusing to pass the ball to him

- Romelu Lukaku was spotted on camera saying angry words to teammate Victor Moses

- The incident occurred during Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Parma in a Serie A match played at the Stadio Ennio Tardini

- Inter maintain four points behind Lazio but are still eight points adrift Juventus with ten matches left to play

Romelu Lukaku was reportedly spotted swearing on camera at Victor Moses during Inter Milan's 2-1 away win at Parma.

Ivorian striker Gervinho put the home side ahead in the 15th as it looked like Inter's title hopes have come down crashing before them.

But six minutes from time, Stefan de Brij equalized for the Nerazzurri's before Alessandro Bastoni scored the match-winner from a header with Moses providing a pinpoint cross three minutes from time.

There was one last chance for Inter to put the game beyond doubt as Moses again made his way into the box before his cross was intercepted.

But it did not go done well with Lukaku who was expecting a cross from teh Chelsea loanee as he was completely left unmarked.

And the former Man United striker seemed to have said “Victor, f***ing hell!” and showing the Nigerian the space he had in front of him.

Romelu Lukaku swear at Victor Moses during Inter Milan's 2-1 over win Parma. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Conte was suspended for the match after he was red-carded during Inter's 2-2 draw with Sassuolo at the San Siro.

His assistant Cristian Stellinin was in charge at the dug out and saw his team run away with a 2-1 win.

But Inter still trail Lazio by four points and Juventus with eight as the Serie A have ten matches to play.

