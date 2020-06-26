Home | News | General | Brazilian football star miraculously cheats death after falling 200 meters off cliff

- Henrique is said to have survived the horror accident unharmed

- Firefighters took close to four hours to rescue Henrique from the wreckage of his car

- He is currently admitted in a private hospital for close monitoring

Henrique has miraculously survived after he fell 200 meters off a cliff while in his Land Rover.

The Cruzeiro midfielder was identified is said to have been rushed to hospital after the fall but had no fractures.

Henrique: Firefighters rescued the midfielder from the wreckage of his Land Rover before he was rushed to the hospital. Photo: Superesportes.

Source: UGC

According to SunSport, sources in Brazil reports the accident took place on Friday night, June 26, 2020.

The Cruzeiro player is currently understood to be in Belo Horizonte hospital where is under observation.

It is believed his vehicle plummeted from a cliff nearly 200 metres high inside the Rola Mica State Park.

Henrique's car plummeted from this cliff inside the Rola Mica State Park. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

A military police state said the accident left the football star "disoriented and confused."

The statement added Henrique was taken to the hospital nearly four hours after the fall after the Fire Department came to his rescue.

His manager Leandro Lima has since confirmed the player remains in a stable condition.

The 34-year-old only recently returned to Cruzeiro after a loan spell at Fluminense.

