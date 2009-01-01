Home | News | General | Buratai relocates to Katsina as banditry attacks escalate in president's home state

- The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai says he has relocated to Katsina state

- The state has been under siege by bandits in the last few months

- Buratai says he is in the state to coordinate activities of the new Operation Sahel Sanity, designed to flush out bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Monday, June 29 announced that he has relocated to Katsina following continuous attacks on the state by bandits.

Buratai is in the state to coordinate activities of the new Operation Sahel Sanity, designed to flush out bandits terrorising parts of the northwest zone.

‘‘I came here two days ago and we will be here for some time to coordinate activities of the troops here in order to get some succour and also be able to resolve some of the challenges,’’ Buratai told Governor Aminu Masari during a courtesy call.

Buratai also announced that the 2020 Nigerian Army Day celebration will be held in the state. Photo credit: NA

He further said: ‘‘We are aware of the deteriorating security situation in the northwest which calls for concern.

‘‘President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that appropriate steps be taken by the security agencies.

‘‘As part of our efforts to ensure that the president’s directives are followed, to stabilise the security situation, the Nigerian Army is carrying out an operation in collaboration with existing operations here in the northwest.’’

Responding, Governor Masari lamented that activities of bandits have rendered parts of the state virtually ungovernable.

According to the governor, the state has witnessed massive dislodgement of the people by bandits in the last one month.

His words: ‘‘The only thing that these people know is force and unless we are able to subdue them completely, that is when we can bring the issue of talking with them, if necessary.

‘‘So, I call on the security agencies to understand that the only language these bandits respect is the superiority of firepower.’’

Do not display cowardice on war front- Military warns commanders

Meanwhile, a security expert and public affairs commentator, Terrence Kuanum, has attributed the incessant cases of violence and bandit attacks in parts of northern Nigeria to the activities of failed politicians.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, June 21, Kuanum said information available to him indicates that most of the cases of violence and banditry in northern Nigeria are politically motivated.

