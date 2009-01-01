Home | News | General | FG slashes fees for conduct of marriages in Nigeria

- The fees to conduct a statutory marriage in Nigeria has been slashed by the federal government

- The new fees come under the Marriage Act CAP M6 LFN 2004, according to the federal ministry of interior

- The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola called on stakeholders to take advantage of the reduction in fees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The federal government has slashed the fees to conduct a statutory marriage in Nigeria.

The review of the fees would commence from Wednesday, July 1.

The new fees come under the Marriage Act CAP M6 LFN 2004, according to public notice by the permanent secretary and principal registrar of marriages in Nigeria, Georgina Ehuriah.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola called on stakeholders to take advantage of the reduction in fees. Photo credit: Min. Of Interior

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

A statement from the director of press in the federal ministry of interior, Mohammed Manga, noted that the adjustment was an off-shoot of the recommendations made by stakeholders recently.

Menstrual Day: FG launches sanitary pads distribution project for menstruating women, girls

The issuance of a fresh marriage licence to a place of public worship has been reduced from N30,000 for two (2) years to N6,000 yearly, payable for five years in the first instance.

The renewal of marriage licence by a place of public worship, N5,000 has been approved per year, payable for three (3) years at each instance, as against the N30,000 earlier charged annually.

The fees chargeable for statutory ordinary marriage has also been cut down from N21,000 to N15,000 while that of statutory special licence has been slashed from N35,000 to N25,000.

Meanwhile, the Niger government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus on residents.

This was revealed in a statewide broadcast by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Subsidy: NLC accuses federal government of paying oil marketers N168 billion

He said the filing date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to Wednesday, September 30 while the filing of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.

He also stated that the penalties and interests on late filings, payments, and remittances as well as default on tax liabilities have been reduced to 5% per cent for penalties and 10% per cent for interests charges.

I have two wives, but I can still marry another if my life gets better - street hustler | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...