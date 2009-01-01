Home | News | General | Breaking: FG finally approves reopening of schools, says daycare centres remain closed

- The federal government has approved the resumption of schools across the country

- Boss Mustapha, the PTF chairman, made this known on Monday, June 29

- Mustapha, however, said that daycare centres remain closed

As the second phase of eased lockdown ended on Monday, June 29, the federal government has approved what it called “safe reopening” of schools nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown in order to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

The Nation reports that the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday, June 29, at the ongoing daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he said the reopening of schools was meant to allow students in graduating classes to resume preparation for examinations.

He disclosed that the latest developments were contained in the task force’s fifth interim report which was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

Mustapha said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations;

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable; publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities; provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response.”

Mustapha, however, said that the students expected to resume are in Primary 6 who are to write the Common Entrance Examination; Junior Secondary School 3 students and Senior Secondary School 3 students.

The PTF added that though it asked those categories of students to resume, students in other classes are not allowed to resume.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that After three months of hues and cries, the federal government on Monday, June 29, finally lifted the ban on interstate movement effective from Wednesday, July 1.

It was gathered that Mustapha disclosed this on Monday, June 29, during the daily media briefing in Abuja.

The national coordinator of PTF, Sani Aliyu, also added that only fifty percent of the passengers of the buses are allowed during travels.

