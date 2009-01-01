Home | News | General | Bye daddy, they've removed my ventilator - Covid-19 patient shared final moment with father before he died

- A Covid-19 patient has caused a huge media stir after he archived his last moment before he died of the virus

- In his final moment, he could be seen saying he is struggling for breath as ventilators were pulled off him

- The grief-stricken father of the deceased performed final rites for his son on Saturday, June 27

Just minutes before dying, a 26-year-old coronavirus patient documented his last moments in a selfie video he sent to his father on Friday night, June 26.

The video showed him saying that he could not breathe as the ventilator was taken off him by doctors. By Sunday, June 28, the video had become a massive sensation online.

In the clip, the man also accused health officials of earlier ignoring his call for oxygen for three hours. The deceased’s dad did the final rites for his son on Saturday, June 27.

“They have removed ventilator… My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy, bye all, bye daddy,” he said.

The hospital, however, dismissed the allegation the deceased made, saying that he was at a very medically bad state that he could not sense the supply of oxygen being given to him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheriff Mark Lamb who went against the lockdown order when the governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, wanted to extend it, tested positive for coronavirus.

In early May, the police chief said that “the numbers don’t justify the actions anymore”, adding that “three hundred deaths” is not a reason enough to shut down the economy.

He said that he would talk to people, especially those near Phoenix, about following the order, but he would not "criminally" enforce it.

In less than two months of saying that, Mark made it known on Wednesday, June 17, that he has tested positive for the deadly virus.

It should be noted that as at Wednesday, June 17, there are over 40,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus as over 1,800 new cases sprung up that same day.

The state is one of the 10 hotbeds for the virus in America as it has recorded over 1,200 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started.

