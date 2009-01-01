Home | News | General | Amazing transformation photos of boy who used to beg on the street go viral

- Irene Ubani has helped a young boy, Abolude Ayodeji, become a better person in life as she guided him towards the right path

- Once an ordinary beggar, Deji is now enrolled in school in Lagos state

- Irene thanked everyone who helped her in rehabilitating Deji

A Nigerian woman, Irene Ubani, has done humanity a great service as she gave a street beggar, Abolude Ayodeji, an opportunity to become better in life.

She said the boy, Deji, used to ask for alms at her bus stop alongside other teenagers like him. She was able to help him with the collaboration of the commissioner of education in Lagos state, Folashade Adefisayo.

Irene said the boy is not only better but now off the street. She also appreciated her friends who supported her and all the Lagos state staff at the Ministry of Education, who welcomed him.

A collage of Irene and Deji. Photo source: LinkedIn/Irene Ubani

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian boy, Anejado Paul was picked off the street by a good Samaritan from the US, Melissa, 19 years ago. The story did not end there. Paul went ahead to succeed and became a medical doctor.

The American lady spoke about how her family met Paul in a village in central Nigeria. She also recalled how her heart broke for the kind of condition he was living in.

“Our family first met Anejodo Paul in a small remote village in central Nigeria about 18 and a half years ago.

“I remember my heartbreaking when I saw this kid under a tree swatting flies away from the raw and open tissue on his leg that had been caused by a flesh-eating bacteria,” she said.

With other people's financial help, he was treated at SDA hospital in Ile-Ife of his ulcer and other diseases.

In other news, Egoagwuagwu Agnes Maduafokwa is one of the beautiful minds the country is blessed with.

She is the candidate with the highest score in the 2020 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations otherwise known as Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Egoagwuagwu scored 365 out of 400.

Insideschool Nigeria reports that she is the president of the maths club and the first assistant head girl of Louisville Girls High School, Ijebu-Itele in Ogun state.

She said she wants to study engineering at the university where she will be able to apply mathematical concepts to solve societal issues.

