Home | News | General | Gov. Wike Thanks Buhari For Refunding N78.9 Billion To Rivers, Appeals For A State Visit
TB Joshua: “Cameroonian Doctor Healed Of COVID-19 Disease” (Video, Photos)
FG Reduces Fees For Statutory Marriage In Nigeria

Gov. Wike Thanks Buhari For Refunding N78.9 Billion To Rivers, Appeals For A State Visit



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Wike Thanks President Buhari For Refunding N78.9bn Spent In Fixing Federal Roads To Rivers State, Appeals For A State Visit

Wike the smart guy. Is he sending a coded message to Atiku? grin grin grin Well, time will tell.

On a serious note, kudos to president Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo for the kind gesture. They have demonstrated real leadership by releasing the money and refusing to play the usual silly politics that Nigerian politicians are known for.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159