Gov. Wike Thanks Buhari For Refunding N78.9 Billion To Rivers, Appeals For A State Visit
- 2 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Wike the smart guy. Is he sending a coded message to Atiku? grin grin grin Well, time will tell.
On a serious note, kudos to president Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo for the kind gesture. They have demonstrated real leadership by releasing the money and refusing to play the usual silly politics that Nigerian politicians are known for.
