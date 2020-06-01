Home | News | General | Gov. Wike Thanks Buhari For Refunding N78.9 Billion To Rivers, Appeals For A State Visit

Wike Thanks President Buhari For Refunding N78.9bn Spent In Fixing Federal Roads To Rivers State, Appeals For A State Visit

Wike the smart guy. Is he sending a coded message to Atiku? grin grin grin Well, time will tell.

On a serious note, kudos to president Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo for the kind gesture. They have demonstrated real leadership by releasing the money and refusing to play the usual silly politics that Nigerian politicians are known for.





