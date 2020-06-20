Home | News | General | Police Arrest Woman Who Went To Bury An Aborted Child In Anambra (Graphic Photo)

Police operatives nab a woman who went to bury an aborted child.

Also arrested a quack chemist who allegedly carried out the abortion,recover expired drugs in his shop

It would be recalled that on the 20/6/20 at about 9:pm,following a tip off, Police operatives attached 33 Division in collaboration with Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested one Chidera Nwaoga ‘f’ aged 24 years of Ofianta village Nsugbe but Native of Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State..

Suspect was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to bury the child inside the bush before she was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who was heavenly pregnant approached a quack and untrained chemist one Odimegwu Ikunne ‘m’ aged 51 years of Nando village but resides at Akpalagu village,Nsugbe who allegedly administered injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, search was executed at the premises of the quack chemist and some quantity of expired drugs/ syringes were recovered while the said Chidera, who was weak and lost much blood when arrested has now fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received at multicare hospital 33 since 20th June,2020.

Consequently, the decomposing baby was buried based on experts advise in order not to constitute health hazard to the public. The Commissioner of Police *CP John B.Abang,fdc* has ordered that the case be transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation please.

SP Haruna Mohammed,PPRO Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command

