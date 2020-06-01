Home | News | General | “114 COVID-19 patients have been healed in winners Chapel” – Bishop David Oyedepo
“114 COVID-19 patients have been healed in winners Chapel” – Bishop David Oyedepo



Founder of Living Faith Church AKA Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo last Sunday, disclosed that his church has recorded 114 COVID-19 healings.

The General overseer of the church, gave this revelation during his sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, while faulting the partial reopening of markets and lamented that market places where people no longer observe social distancing or hygiene remain open but the church is being suppressed..

According to Oyedepo,

“Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing.”

He continued,

“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.
And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”

