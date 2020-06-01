Celebrities, fans react after Mikel Obi share epic throwback photo
Some celebrities and fans of popular Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi have reacted to an epic throwback photo of the football star which he shared on his social media page.
Mikel Obi took to his official Instagram page to share the epic throwback photo of himself yesterday, June 28..
Sharing the throwback photo, he wrote,
“Haha young me old days”.
Storming his comment section were fans and celebrities who reacted to the epic throwback photo. Paul Okoye of defunct Psquare music group laughed so hard and admitted he’s familiar with the face.
The foorballer’s junior colleagues, Alex Iwobi also laughed out loud too, Moses Simon simply commented a heart emoji, while Omeruo doubted the throwback photo being same Mikel he knows.
See reactions below,
