COVID-19: Nigerian govt finally approves resumption of domestic flights

The Federal Government has approved the safe resumption of domestic flights across the country nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curb further spread of COVID-19.

It also lifted the ban on interstate movement with effect from July 1..

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday during the daily media chat of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the taskforce, said: “Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatriated by the National Coordinator;

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable.

“Publication of revised guidelines around the 3 thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour, and community activities;

“Provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response.”

