Outrageous lies being peddled about COVID-19 revealed and this is what Legit.ng is doing to stop them

New cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are being reported daily around the world since the first case emerged in Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

As at Monday, June 29, over 503,000 people have died across the globe due to the virus while more than 10.2 million infections have been confirmed. However, more than 5.1 million people have recovered to date.

In Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Lagos state on Thursday, February 27.

The case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on Tuesday, February 25.

He was being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, until he recovered.

How Legit.ng is sensitizing Nigerians on COVID-19 to stop the outrageous lies

But since then, 25,133 infections have been confirmed in the country as at Monday, June 29, among which 9,402 people have recovered while 573 people have lost the battle to the virus.

Fight against Covid-19 may suffer setback as poll shows majority of Nigerians do not believe it is real

As soon as the first coronavirus case was reported in Nigeria, the government, through the Federal Ministry of Health strengthened measures to ensure an outbreak in the country is controlled and contained.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and started working closely with Lagos state health authorities to respond to cases of COVID-19 and implement firm control measures.

However, the overwhelming nature of combating the virus in a short time, forced President Muhammadu Buhari to announce cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and in the Federal Capital Territory to take effect as from Monday, March 30.

The restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT which was extended for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, April 13, got Nigerians talking on social media and it became clear that in order to manage the COVID-19 crisis, the government will have to tackle both the virus and misinformation, as Nigerians became eager for updates.

State by state breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria as total exceeds 11,000

Some citizens began to abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation about COVID-19 that caused fear and panic.

This forced the government to build sources of credible coronavirus-related information such as frequent press briefings and regularly updating the NCDC online data portal.

But the media in all of these must play a vital role in combating the spread of fake news on social media and in this case Legit.ng has done a lot in sensitizing Nigerians about the novel coronavirus.

From useful explainers of how the Nigerian government is tackling COVID-19, to insightful analysis of unverified cures and remedies for the virus, Legit.ng has informed the public about the outrageous lies and fake stories people tell concerning COVID-19.

In our first exclusive video on COVID-19 published on March 4, Legit TV revealed six of the many outrageous lies being peddled due to outbreak of the virus.

Lagos records fresh 142 cases as NCDC announces 241 new cases, total now 10819

[embedded content]

One of such lies is that the 'Blood of Jesus' can save one from contracting the virus.

Legit TV further went on to explain the five interesting ways the Nigerian government are trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a video published on March 23.

[embedded content]

In a video published on March 31, Legit TV explained the distinct ways people are coping during the lockdown.

[embedded content]

While on April 4, Legit tv correspondents paid a visit to the Lagos Isolation Centre at Onikan, Lagos, to check out some measures being put in place by the state government to take care of Coronavirus patients.

Our team was however, turned back at the entrance, as the security men stated that it was out of bounds to unauthorized personnel.

[embedded content]

During this visit, we spoke with a young man who stated that he was also turned back even though he was willing to volunteer as a health worker.

Is coronavirus in USA? Facts you should know

On May 10, Legit TV answered some frequently asked questions on who is to blame for the increase of coronavirus cases in Nigeria as the number of cases in Lagos were projected to increase to at least 120,000 between July and August.

[embedded content]

While on May 18, Legit TV discussed the supposed Madagascar Covid-Organic herbal medicine which the country announced as the cure for COVID-19 and why the rest of the world is skeptical about it.

[embedded content]

Following the clamour in some quarters of Nigeria for the re-opening of churches and mosques, Legit TV made a video on May 20 to discuss whether the time is right for churches, mosques, and other religious centres to be opened.

[embedded content]

Legit TV recently in a video posted on June 23, examined the reasons for the increase of coronavirus cases in Nigeria from 7000 to over 20000 in one month.

What you should know about coronavirus mask

[embedded content]

We have constantly sensitized Nigerians on the importance of keeping safe during this pandemic while supporting the government in providing useful updates on the novel coronavirus.

We will continue to lead the way with breaking and insightful news updates on COVID-19 until the virus is defeated in Nigeria.

Together we can win the battle against COVID-19.

