Police avert tension in Osun over alleged dethronement of monarch

- There was a palpable tension in Ikire, Irewole local government area of Osun state

- Some residents of the town took to the street on Monday, June 29, to celebrate purported removal of their monarch, Oba Olatunde Falabi

- The palace had sued Prince Tajudeen Olanrewaju for threatening the peace of the community and the people but the case was struck out by the court

- Prince Olanrewaju's supporters, however, took the court's judgement for the sacking of the monarch

The timely intervention of the security agencies averted a major crisis in Ikire, the headquarters of the Irewole local government area of Osun state, on Monday, June 29.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Osun state, Ibrahim Akinola, reports that fear gripped people of the town when the rumour of dethronement of the Alakire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi Olambeloye III, rented the air after a purported court judgement was said to have sacked the monarch.

It was gathered the judgement was allegedly delivered in the Ikire division of the Federal High Court on Monday, June 29, in favour of a newly recognised ruling family member, Prince Tajudeen Olarewaju against Oba Falabi.

The police personnel beefed up security at the entrance of Akire palace, Ikire in Irewole local government area of Osun state. Credit: Ibrahim Akinola.

Source: Original

According to the report, this led to wild jubilations among Prince Olanrewaju's supporters claiming that the monarch has been sacked, dethroned and subsequently banished.

It was said that Prince Olanrewaju is the new Alakire by the judgement as some of his supporters claimed that the said new king has entered "Ilofi", the traditional temporary seclusion of the new king, preparatory to the ascendancy of his father's stool.

Legit.ng's investigation revealed that police personnel were strategically positioned at various "flashpoints" with one armoured vehicle at the entrance of the palace to forestall any security breach.

The report added that all his efforts to have a chat with the Kabiyebi was rebuffed by the policemen as nobody was allowed to enter except the chiefs and some princes who were allowed free entrance and exit.

A man simply identified as Akande and one of the supporters of Prince Olarewaju, was full of joy and boastful when approached by Legit.ng.

"Yes, Falabi is gone, yes, he is gone for good. The court has sacked him. My new Oba is in "Ilofi" now. We will enter the palace soon," he said.

The supporters of Prince Olanrewaju jubilation over purported dethronement of Oba Falabi. Credit: Ibrahim Akinola.

Source: Original

A young police officer who declined to have his name in print said: "We are only here to forestall any security breach. Just to ensure that nothing untoward happens. But I learnt that it was the palace that sued the man but the court dismissed the petition for lacking in merit. I don't actually know the content of the case. What I know is that the Oba and his chiefs are in the palace."

A high chief who spoke confidently while shedding light on the matter noted: "You see those jubilating over and celebrating the purported sack of the Oba are stack illiterates. Perhaps, they are ignorant of what's on the ground and oblivious of what's truly happening.

"It was the Kabiyesi that sued him for causing chaos and threatening the peace of the community and the people. Unfortunately, the court struck out the case. The next thing is what we are witnessing. Can't you see? Assembling thugs and miscreants to disturb the peace of the people by way of causing the unnecessary pandemonium all in the name of celebrating purported dethronement of the king."

Also speaking on the incident, a prince from Oba Falabi's royal family, Olabisi Saheed, who came out of the palace after a lengthy discussion with the Oba said it was the palace that sued Prince Olanrewaju for his unruly behaviour and that of his supporters.

He said: "Gentleman of the press, the truth of the matter is that it was the palace that sued him for his unruly behaviour and that of his supporters. But the case was dismissed by the high court. What I don't understand is the nexus between that and the fabricated sack of the Kabiyesi.

"Do you remember that he did the same thing in 2014 when the Supreme Court included his family in the ruling houses? Perhaps something extraordinary is wrong with him and his miscreant supporters.

"Do you know that despite the clear unambiguous judgement of the Supreme Court, he still went back to the high court ( lower court for that matter) seeking the interpretation of the 2014 Supreme Court judgement? The hearing is slated for July 26, 2020. Don't worry my brother, perhaps he will spend his entire life in court."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there was tension in Ikire over purported death of Oba Olatunde Falabi.

It was reported that the said rumour which emanated from untraceable sources lingered for long and refused to die down for some weeks.

It was gathered that the palace and the queen were overwhelmed with several calls from the sons and daughters of the town, both home and in the Diaspora to ascertain the truth of the matter.

