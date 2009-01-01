Home | News | General | I won’t support Obaseki in Edo governorship election, says Afegbua

- A member of the PDP in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, says he will not support Governor Godwin Obaseki's re-election bid

- Afegbua is a former commissioner of information under the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

- The former APC chieftain, however, worked as one of the PDP spokespersons in the 2019 presidential election

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, says he will not support Governor Godwin Obaseki's ambition to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Afegbua, a former spokesman to General Ibrahim Babangida, disclosed this on Monday, June 29 during an interview with Channels Television.

“At least I am bold enough to come out in the open and say that I will not support Obaseki. It would have been different if I was hiding or pretending to be supporting him and doing some damages,” he said.

Despite Afegbua's stance, Gov Obaseki still enjoys the support of the PDP leadership. Photo credit: PDP media

Source: Twitter

He noted that his position on the governor is not borne out of greed, resentment or hatred, but based on the way he emerged as the PDP candidate in the party's primary election.

“My position on Obaseki is not borne out of desperation, greed or money politics. My position on Obaseki is borne out of the fact that there has to be a difference in the way and manner that democracy is run in this country.

“Someone cannot just join a party within 24 hours, you surrender every whims and caprice of the party to him and then you sit back and tell me that you are celebrating your Christmas early enough in the day,” he said.

Afegbua, a largely controversial figure has always been inconsistent with his political leanings.

After serving as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole's commissioner of information in Edo state, he went on to one of the spokespersons for the PDP's presidential campaign in 2019.

His former boss, Babangida, had to denounce him at some point publicly, denying he still speaks on his behalf.

About a month ago, Afegbua defended Oshiomhole’s actions in regards to the upfront payment of 75% for the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital.

Oshiomhole had come under fire for allegedly breaching the state’s Public Procurement Law as governor, which states that any contractor working on a government project should not receive more than 25% upfront payment upon the award of a contract.

But according to Afegbua, the 75% upfront payment was done in view of the fact that the equipment are state of the art items, “so that the company would not default in terms of manufacturing them.”

His comments were in response to allegations by Andrew Emwanta, an aide to Governor Obaseki, against the Oshiomhole administration.

