COVID-19: Buhari govt okays reopening of schools, gives condition
- 2 hours 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Federal Government on Monday said schools are allowed to reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, who made the disclosure, however, said only graduating students are allowed to resume.
Mustapha, who is the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, explained that the measure would allow the graduating students resume and prepare for their final examinations.
He disclosed this during the taskforce daily briefing in Abuja, on Monday.
According to Mustapha: “Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.
“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable.”
