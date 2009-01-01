Home | News | General | Throwback video of BBNaija's Diane and her secret crush Mawuli Gavor

- A video of BBNaija star, Diane and Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, has gone viral online

- The video surfaced online after the recent episode of the reunion show saw Elozonam and Diane addressing the reason they fell out

- Elozonam accused Diane of treating him like an option while she expressed that she wanted him to treat her like Ike does Mercy

- The episode captured Diane walking out the moment Ebuka mention the name of her secret crush, Mawuli Gavor

Nigerians on social media are having a field day over the relationship drama of BBNaija stars, Diane and Elozonam. Just recently, a video of Diane and her supposed crush, Mawuli Gavor, has surfaced online.

In the throwback video, the two are seen at a party exchanging a few words while they hug. While this may seem like just two people talking, the recent episode of the BBNaija reunion show has convinced people otherwise.

In this episode, Elozonam claimed Diane did not put him first which sort of makes him feel like a “forth-tier”. He said she always made him feel like an option, not a priority.

Mawuli is believed to be Diane's secret crush

Source: Instagram

Things became intense and then Elozonam stated that “they talked about” something. Diane bluntly shook this off, threatening to “drag” Elozonam if he dared.

However, Ebuka seemed to have triggered Diane by mentioning actor Mawuli Gavor’s name. Immediately, Diane angrily got up and walked out, leaving viewers to believe the Ghanaian eye-candy and Diane Russet may have a history.

Well, it didn't take long before the video resurfaced online, giving many BBNaija fans something to talk about.

Watch video below:

