Home | News | General | Top European giants sack their coach, 'appoint' AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo as manager

- Andre Pirlo is now on the verge of being appointed as the coach for Juventus U23 team

- The Italian football legend won four Serie A titles at Juventus before he left the club

- Pirlo will be replacing Fabio Pecchia as the new coach at the Juventus third team

Juventus who are the reigning champions of Italy have reportedly confirmed that their former player Andrea Pirlo will become coach for the Under 23 team from next season.

This will be a great achievement for the former AC Milan superstar who was known for his excellent style of play during his active playing days for clubs and national team.

Andrea Pirlo will be replacing Fabio Pecchia who has been in charge of the team for two seasons and he is set to move to an unnamed Italian Serie A side.

The 41-year-old is not new to many footballer followers considering what he has achieved while playing for AC Milan where he spent 10 years.

After spending 10 years at AC Milan, Andre Pirlo joined Juventus in 2011 in a big move and lifted four Serie A titles in what was an incredible achievement.

Last weekend, Juventus Under 23 team were crowned champions of the Coppa Italia Serie C, but the Old Lady chief are not interested in keeping Fabio Pecchia despite the record.

Andrea Pirlo: Juventus appoint Italian football legend as coach of U23 team (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Old Lady are topping the Serie A table and they are hoping to retain their title this season even though they are facing serious competition from Lazio and Inter Milan.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Antonio Conte and his wards at Inter Milan on Sunday, June 28, kept alive their hopes of fighting for the Serie A title when Victor Moses provided the assist which gave them 2-1 win over Parma.

Inter Milan went into this game knowing fully well that a win for them against Parma will reduce the gap between them and first placed Juventus on the Serie A table.

And they did themselves lot of good by getting the maximum three points in a tough encounter which saw Inter Milan coming back from one goal down to win.

Parma playing at home wanted to keep their home record against Inter Milan by winning the encounter, but they conceded two goals in the last ten minutes of the tie.

Former Arsenal star Gervinho netted the first goal for Parma in the 15th minute after he got a brilliant assist from Juraj Kucka to give the hosts the lead.

