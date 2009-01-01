Home | News | General | Political leaders are blackmailing me over 774,000 jobs - Keyamo cries out

- Festus Keyamo has revealed that he is being blackmailed by some politicians over the 774,000 jobs meant for poor Nigerians

- The minister of state for labour and employment also accused some political leaders of trying to hijack the programme

- Keyamo, however, noted that he is only answerable to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of state for labour and employment, has cried out noting that he is being blackmailed and pressurized by some politicians to enable them dictate who gets a slot among the 774,000 jobs.

In a report by The Nation, Keyamo during the inauguration of the selection committee revealed that there have been attempts to blackmail him to see certain political leaders to determine who gets allocated.

He explained that he would not sacrifice his reputation and principles by going beyond 10% to 15% that is allocated to political officers, noting that nobody can dictate to him.

The minister while stressing that majority of the jobs must be allotted to people who need them, added that it is only the president who appointed him that could make him do otherwise.

Festus Keyamo has said some political leaders are blackmailing him over 774,000 jobs

“There has been an attempt at blackmailing in this particular programme too to make us also yield to political leaders.

“Except Mr. President, who appointed and gave me the opportunity and rare privilege to drive this programme stops me, no other political leader or person can stop me. I am answerable only to Mr. President. This programme is for all Nigerians,” he said.

The minister appealed to the committee chairmen not to allow politicians to hijack the programme and warned that anyone caught would be replaced immediately.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government gave an update about its plan to employ at 1,000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

The minister of state for labour and employment, on Thursday, May 28, at a press conference that the employment initiative will start by October 1.

He said the beneficiaries of the projects will be selected by special committees constituted in each state of the federation.

In a related development, the federal government on Wednesday, April 29 inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee on extended special public works across the 774 local government areas of the federation to employ 774,000 Nigerians for a period of 3 months.

The committee inaugurated by the minister of state for labour and employment is expected to work out strategies for the implementation of the programme.

Legit.ng gathered that the programme is designed to employ 1,000 mostly unskilled persons in each of the country’s 774 local government areas.

