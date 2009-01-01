Home | News | General | Nigerian star Osimhen dedicates prestigious award to his loved one who recently died

- Victor Osimhen has dedicated his best African player in France to his late father

- The Nigerian forward beat Simon, Slimani, others to win the 2020 edition of the prestigious award

- Osimhen also thanked his Super Eagles teammate for giving him such competition in his first season in the French League

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has dedicated the prestigious award he won in his first year in the French League to his late father.

The 21-year-old outshined his Super Eagles teammate Moses Simon, and several others to win the 2020 edition of the best African player in Ligue 1.

Having joined Lille from Sporting Charleroi last summer, the forward scored 13 goals and registered five assists in 27 topflight appearances in his debut season.

He also made his mark in other competitions for Les Dogues, while also helping them qualify for Europa League having narrowly missed out of qualification of the elite tourney next campaign.

However, while reacting to the announcement, the former Wolfsburg star said: "Grateful to God Almighty.

He added: "I dedicate this amazing award to my late father, thanks to those who voted for me and also a big shoutout goes to Simon Moses and the rest of the nominees. Thank you once more."

The former youth international was also appreciative for other contenders of the prestigious award.

Osimhen's tally in his first year in France playing for Lille stood at 18 goals and six assists in 38 matches across competitions.

He has however been linked with several top European clubs having seen his prospects and quality as a goal poacher.

Topping the list of his suitors is Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool among others are not showing strong contention for him.

Italian giants Napoli have also made their intentions known to the Nigerian forward, but he appears to have a demand for them before agreeing to make the move.

[embedded content]

