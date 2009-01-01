Home | News | General | If you’re married to a man with greedy in-laws, put the properties in your children’s names - Toke Makinwa

- Nigerian socialite and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has taken to social media to complain about the trouble women face with greedy in-laws

- Toke said that if a lady is married to a man with greedy in-laws, the properties should be in their children’s names

- The media personality said that the entitlement of in-laws after their son dies is nothing short of disgusting

In the African society, men are given more importance than women and this becomes more evident when the male head of the home dies and leaves his wife and kids behind.

It has become a common thing for greedy in-laws to gather like vultures to attack the widow and her kids as they tussle to get a hold of her late husband’s properties.

Just recently, Nigerian socialite and media personality, Toke Makinwa, took to social media via her Twitter page to speak on the issue.

Toke Makinwa lambastes greedy in-laws who terrorize the wife after her husband's death

The young lady said that she has never heard of men being kicked out of the house after his wife dies or properties being seized like it is done to women if the reverse was the case.

Toke said that the way in-laws feel entitled after a husband dies is disgusting and that relatives start to do things they could never have done of the man was still alive. The media personality wondered how neighbours have to come in and rescue a mourning wife from vultures called relatives. See her tweet below:

In another post, Toke advised that if a woman is married to someone who has a greedy family then she should make sure their properties are in the children’s names if their husbands are not comfortable with them owning the properties jointly.

See the post below:

Hmm…Interesting.

