NBA writes IG comedian Lasisi Elenu over misrepresentation of lawyers in his skits

- IG comedian Lasisi Elenu has been called out by the NBA over his misrepresentation of lawyers in his skits

- An executive of the association addressed Lasisi in a series of Twitter posts

- Lasisi was also given a video guide showing how he should best represent lawyers in future

Sensational Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu appeared to have ruffled the feathers of lawyers in the country especially with his new line of skits that explores jokes about the profession.

Just recently, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through one of its executives called out the comedian over his misrepresentation of lawyers in his comedy videos.

The individual identified as Habeeb Lawal noted that the association has seen the videos he puts out, and addressing the situation with him will also serve as a point of reference for other comedians who put out similar contents.

Lawal noted that while the association appreciates the comedian’s humour and creativity, there is a need for him to properly represent the profession in his skits.

IG Comedian Lasisi Elenu. Photo: Instagram/@lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

"Dear @lasisielenu, We've been tagged! We beg to use you as a point of reference to all other comedians. Lawyers have awesome sense of humour, as such we enjoy your jokes & appreciate the creativity. However, if you must represent our profession in your works, kindly ensure you properly adorn the wig, bip & gown," the tweet read in part.

Lawal also noted that the association understands that the comedian has a right of expression but if he does so at the expense of ridiculing the profession, necessary steps will be taken.

Concluding his post, Lawal shared a video and told the comedian to let it serve as a guide for him the next time he wants to make videos about lawyers.

See the tweets below:

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Lasisi Elenu gained the attention of Nigerians online over a funny skit about popular scammers known as Yahoo Boys. In the video, he was seen clowning about the issues Yahoo Boys face with their Abokis.

However, shortly after the video went viral, some social media users accused the comedian of being involved in internet fraud.

