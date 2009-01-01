Home | News | General | Tottenham boss Mourinho plans big money move for Real Madrid star in the summer

- Lucas Vazquez has been linked with a £15million move to Tottenham this summer

- The 28-year-old has only managed to make six starts for Los Blancos in 32 matches so far this season

- Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with Spanish winger in the past

- The Spanish winger is currently on the sidelines, nursing a calf injury

Lucas Vazquez has aroused the interest of Premier League side Tottenham for a possible £15million move from Real Madrid in the summer.

The Spain international has struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's first team and is currently on the sidelines nursing a calf injury.

Vazquez had made 201 appearances for Los Blancos in over five years at the Bernabeu, helping them win three Champions League and La Liga titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The 28-year-old has only a year left on his current deal with the Spanish giants and it has led to speculation over his future with his boyhood club.

Vazquez has started just six matches out of 32 games under Zidane this season and talks over a contract extension with Real could be deadlocked, Mundo Deportivo claim.

Lucas Vazquez: Mourinho eyes out-of-favour Real Madrid star for £15m. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham are looking to capitalize on the situation and would make a £15m bid but it is understood Madrid would rather try and hold out for £22.5m.

The Spanish winger has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the past and Vazquez also spoke about his dream in playing in the English topflight division.

He told The Guardian: "When I was little, I always watched the Premier League with my brother. It was, it is, very attractive: a nice football to play, one that could fit my characteristics and personality well."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane has made a statement about quitting his coaching career sooner than expected after claiming he is worn out as manager of Real Madrid.

The 48-year-old is currently on his second spell as Los Blancos boss after returning to the club in March 2019.

Since his return at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane's men are presently leading La Liga table with two points above their fiercest rivals Barcelona.

But Zidane has opened up about the stresses and strains of the role are managing a huge club like Madrid.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...