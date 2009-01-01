Home | News | General | COVID-19: Why Nigerians must thank God over low death rate - FG

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has disclosed that the coronavirus the mortality rate in Nigerian is low because most of those infected by the virus in the country fall within the age bracket of 31 to 40 years.

The chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, June 29, said those who fall within the age bracket of 31 to 40 years mostly show mild symptoms and not take ill severely, The Nation reported.

The Nigerian government has said its citizens must be thankful to God that many in the country are not dying of COVID-19. Photo credits: Daily Trust

He made the disclosure shortly after he emerged from a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

He stated that Nigerians must be thankful to God that the COVID-19 death rate is low when compared to other countries.

Mustapha stated that it was surprising that Nigeria was having a low COVID-19 mortality rate when compared to South American countries like Brazil that have the same climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, all the staff of Rivers state government house have been directed by Governor Nyesom Wike to go for COVID-19 testing to know their status, The Nation reports.

Wike disclosed this in Port Harcourt, on Monday, June 29, while receiving the donation of three ambulances from a foundation to the state.

The south-south governor went on to note that despite the fact that the number will increase with the test, Rivers state government is willing to continue COVID-19 testing.

"Nobody knows who you have shaken hands with. I’m sure, in Rivers state, we have lost not less than 38 lives on the record. I have given a directive that all staff of Government House must go for testing. Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can," he said.

