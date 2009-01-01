Home | News | General | Full list of private medical laboratories where Covid-19 tests can be carried out in Lagos

Amid concentrated efforts channelled towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Lagos state government has announced private laboratories where coronavirus test can be carried out.

Speaking through his chief press secretary Gboyega Akosile in a tweet on Tuesday, June 30, Governor Babajde Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos enjoined residents of the state who exhibit symptoms of Covid-19 to visit the lab and test themselves.

The approved private labs are;

1. Total Medical Services.

2. SynLab.

3. 54 Gene.

4.Medbury medical Services.

5. Biologix Medical Services.

6. 02 Medical Services.

7. Clina Lancent Lab.

Lagos is the epicentre of Covid-19 infection in Nigeria with the state holding about 50% of the total cases across the country's 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The state recorded 166 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday evening, June 29, after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 566 new cases in 20 states. This brings total infection in the state to 10,310 as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the end of the second phase of the eased lockdown, the federal government is considering locking down 18 local government areas in the country to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

This was disclosed on Monday, June 29, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PTF, however, reaffirmed the continuation of the nationwide curfew between 10 pm and 4 am adding that “travels are not expected at this period.”

In another related report, the Private Sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated a 150-bed fully equipped isolation facility with medical equipment worth millions of naira to the Lagos State Government, to provide support in the fight against the virus within the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Yaba Isolation centre, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that the isolation centre would further strengthen the state's healthcare system in dealing with the challenges of the Pandemic as the state currently leads the toll of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with over 10,000 confirmed cases.

