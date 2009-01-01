Home | News | General | As elections draw nearer, these Nigerians are running for secretary of state, House of Rep, other top offices in the US

Nigerians abroad are excelling in their chosen fields and their success is a testament to the fact that Nigerians are capable of changing the world for better.

Legit.ng brings you Nigerian Americans making Nigeria proud and currently running for top positions in the United States.

1. Yinka Faleti

Yinka Faleti is the Democratic nominee for Missouri secretary of state

The Nigerian American, who immigrated to the United States at the age of seven, said he is running for secretary of state to protect the right to vote for Missouri families.

Yinka Faleti. Photo credit: Yinkafaleti.com

Source: UGC

2. Esther Agbaje

Esther Agbaje is running for Minnesota state representative for District 59B in Minneapolis.​

She was born in St. Paul, lived in Brainerd, and went to high school in Faribault. After law school, Esther moved to downtown Minneapolis in 2017 to contribute to the place she calls home.

Yinka's parents moved to Minnesota from Nigeria to further their education, after which they started a family in the North American country.

Esther Agbaje. Photo credit: Estheragbaje.com

Source: UGC

3. Jude Ezeh

Jude Ezeh is running for New Milford (New Jersey) City Council

Jude Eze. Photo credit: Insidernj.com

Source: UGC

4. Oye Owolewa

Oye Owolewa is Washington DC's candidate for US House of Representative​s.

He is a licensed pharmacist who is committed to the community. Oye was elected commissioner of his neighbourhood in South East DC.

Oye Owolewa. Photo credit: Oye4dc.com

Source: UGC

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria is a country blessed with people whose purpose on earth is to serve humanity, and these nationals are fulfilling purpose in every nook and cranny of the world.

In other news, a Nigerian man who arrived Canada as a student five years ago has taken to Twitter to share his success story.

The man identified as Tunde Omotoye said he arrived Canada five years ago as a student who was unsure of what the future had for him in the North American country.

Despite the uncertainty, he revealed that he has launched his own company five years after leaving the shores of Nigeria.

According to Omotoye, his company's aim is to help immigrants like him navigate their immigration and career journeys confidently and swiftly.

He tweeted: "5 years ago, I arrived Canada. A student, unsure of what the future had for me in Canada."

