As elections draw nearer, these Nigerians are running for secretary of state, House of Rep, other top offices in the US
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerians abroad are excelling in their chosen fields and their success is a testament to the fact that Nigerians are capable of changing the world for better.
Legit.ng brings you Nigerian Americans making Nigeria proud and currently running for top positions in the United States.
1. Yinka Faleti
Yinka Faleti is the Democratic nominee for Missouri secretary of state
The Nigerian American, who immigrated to the United States at the age of seven, said he is running for secretary of state to protect the right to vote for Missouri families.
Yinka Faleti. Photo credit: Yinkafaleti.com
Source: UGC
2. Esther Agbaje
Esther Agbaje is running for Minnesota state representative for District 59B in Minneapolis.
She was born in St. Paul, lived in Brainerd, and went to high school in Faribault. After law school, Esther moved to downtown Minneapolis in 2017 to contribute to the place she calls home.
Yinka's parents moved to Minnesota from Nigeria to further their education, after which they started a family in the North American country.
Esther Agbaje. Photo credit: Estheragbaje.com
Source: UGC
3. Jude Ezeh
Jude Ezeh is running for New Milford (New Jersey) City Council
Jude Eze. Photo credit: Insidernj.com
Source: UGC
4. Oye Owolewa
Oye Owolewa is Washington DC's candidate for US House of Representatives.
He is a licensed pharmacist who is committed to the community. Oye was elected commissioner of his neighbourhood in South East DC.
Oye Owolewa. Photo credit: Oye4dc.com
Source: UGC
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria is a country blessed with people whose purpose on earth is to serve humanity, and these nationals are fulfilling purpose in every nook and cranny of the world.
