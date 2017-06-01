Home | News | General | Abia no more God’s Own State, but Miyetti Allah Cattle Market ― Nnamdi Kanu

Overall Leader of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Monday alleged that Abia State has changed from Gods Own State to Miyetti Allah owned cattle market.

In a statement, titled: “Finally the reason why they initiated Operation Python Dance and proscription of IPOB become very clear.” made available to newsmen through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Nnamdi Kanu, all alleged that the more Miyetti Allah terrorists kill the people of Abia and South East in general in their own land, the more the so-called governors are prepared to give to them more land.

Nnamdi Kanu also blamed Ohaneze Ndigbo for the alleged borrowing the people of Southeast are going through in the hands of the hands of the Miyetti Allah terrorists pretending to be herdsmen.

“Abia State from God’s Own State to Miyetti Allah owned cattle market. Mind you Lokpanta in the same Abia is now a full-fledged Fulani town.

“The more Miyetti Allah terrorists kill us in our own land, the more of it the so-called governors are prepared to give to them. What a sick sad joke.

“When the history of Fulani terrorist conquest of Igboland is written in the next 100 years, it will be recalled that a certain group of men called Ohaneze Ndigbo and a band of traitors working for the Caliphate sadly referred to as Igbo governors plotted the Islamic takeover of the land of their ancestors.

“Apparently, all the Fulani terrorists did was to promise each South-East state governor the same unrealisable slot of Vice President of the Nigeria Republic.

“For this token promise, each governor is now falling over themselves to please the caliphate by ceding our ancestral lands to Fulani Caliphate.

“These are the workers of iniquity some misguided people want us to regard as elders worthy of respect.”

Vanguard

