Edo PDP, Diaspora group, others congratulate Obaseki over victory at primary poll

Say Obaseki’s goodwill, performance will earn him re-election

The emergence of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial poll in the state has continued to generate myriads of commendations and congratulatory messages, with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), groups, and political organisations among others throwing their weight behind the reelection bid of the governor.

In a statement, the Edo State chapter of the PDP congratulated the governor, urging the Edo people to sustain their support for Governor Obaseki to enable him to consolidate his ongoing rebuilding and massive transformation of the state.

According to the Edo State PDP, “On behalf of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, we sincerely felicitate with Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the party’s primary election, emerging the PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming September 19 poll.

“The governor’s victory in the peaceful and transparent primary reaffirms his popularity and the internal democracy within our great party, the PDP. We urge all the Edo people to sustain their support for Governor Obaseki to enable him to consolidate on his ongoing rebuilding and massive transformation of Edo State.”

Also, a Diaspora group, Edo People in Diaspora, has reaffirmed its support for the governor’s re-election bid on the back of his giant strides in education, healthcare, urban renewal, agricultural development, social welfare, institutional reforms, and good governance among others.

The group in a statement said: “We congratulate our Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election victory, providing the opportunity for you to continue with people-centric policies and programmes in Edo State.

“We are with you in your unflinching resolve to put the development of our state and the well-being of millions of the Edo people over and above primordial sentiments. Indeed, Victory is Sure!”

On its part, the PDP Youth Assurance Movement has expressed confidence that the governor’s candidacy will bring victory and fortunes to the Edo people and the PDP.

The group noted: “Governor Obaseki has over the years, through his people-oriented programmes and policies, earned the goodwill and trust of the Edo people. We’re confident that his candidacy will bring victory and fortunes to our great party.”

