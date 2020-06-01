Home | News | General | Eight points as FG reopens schools, borders, others

By David Royal

Here are the highlights of the last presidential taskforce briefing that announced the reopening of borders, return of graduating students to schools among others.

1] The Federal Government extended the Phase Two of the eased lockdown by four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

2] Interstate movement partially lifted only outside curfew hours

3] Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable

4] Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said that students in graduating classes were to resume in preparation for their exams while tertiary institutions still remain closed.

5] FG lamented the continued and general non-compliance with safety measures, noting that Nigeria could experience a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

6] FG said there is a general increase in the prices of goods and services, saying airlines would have to increase their fares to remain afloat.

7] It would also work with state governments to see how 18 high burden local government areas can be locked down across the country.

As of May 29, about 11 of the local governments were in Lagos State. They were Lagos mainland, Mushin, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Kosofe, Ikeja, Oshodi/Isolo, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos Island and Surulere.

Others that were listed include Abuja Municipal, Tarauni (Kano), Nassarawa (Kano), Katsina, Maiduguri (Borno), Dutse (Jigawa), Oredo (Edo), Bauchi and Ado Odo/Ota (Ogun).

8] Only essential movements would be allowed during curfew hours.

Vanguard Nigeria News

