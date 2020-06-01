Home | News | General | Blame Nigeria’s backwardness on Fulanis – Igbo youths

The backwardness of Nigeria has been blamed on the Fulanis who have ruled the country for several years without ”anything to show” for holding levers of power.

The National President of Ohaneze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka made the assertion through a release last weekend..

The OYC president was reacting to a remark by the President of Arewa Youths Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima that no Igbo man will rule the country.

According to Igboayaka, “Fulanis have ruled Nigeria with five military heads of state and three civilian Presidents since 50 years, yet the country is the worst underdeveloped in Africa.

“This simply shows that they lack the capacity to govern the country.”

He called on the youths of the North and South West to campaign vigorously for an Igbo man to become the next President because, according to him, the Igbo holds the key to the rapid development of the country

